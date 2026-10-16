Maternity fitness expert Sucheta Pal shares how workout routines should change postpartum and what mistakes new mothers should avoid

For new mothers, returning to fitness can be overwhelming. Should you wait until your six-week postpartum checkup? What are the right or wrong exercises post-baby? And when is it safe to hit the gym?

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But postpartum fitness is not about how quickly the body returns to its pre-pregnancy weight or a flat belly. Having a baby changes your body beyond what you see in the mirror. The body undergoes profound physiological changes from ab-separation, stretched pelvic floor, urinary leakage/pain, rib flare, spinal shape change to even a permanent change in shoe size.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Sucheta Pal – maternal fitness educator and founder of Mom.Bod.Strong – highlights, “Several women silently experience postpartum depression, while ‘baby blues’ affect almost all of us at some point post childbirth. So yes the doctor’s visit at six weeks is a good starting point where the doctor may assess for uterine involution, infection and healing of C-sec scar or tear in vaginal birth. It's a crucial medical necessity, but it is not an ‘all clear’ for every type of exercise.”

How to assess if you are ready to return to the gym? True readiness for returning to fitness the safe and right way requires a three-step framework:

Assessment The first step is to understand your baseline. A qualified postpartum fitness coach should assess how your body manages everyday movement and exercise. According to Sucheta, this includes breathing and core coordination, abdominal wall function (including Diastasis Recti), pelvic floor activation and release, and foundational movements such as squatting, hinging and carrying.

Core foundations The fitness educator explains, “The purpose of your core is to protect your spine, transfer or generate force and to stabilise the body. So the second and most crucial step is to rebuild coordination and connection in the deep core (the diaphragm, abdominal wall and pelvic floor) first with diaphragmatic breathing followed by anti-movement core work with exercises such as pelvic tilts, heel slides, bird dogs, suitcase carries, supported side planks, pall-of-press, deadbugs and appropriately modified strength movements.”

However, Sucheta also emphasises that there is no single core exercise sequence suitable for every woman. It needs to be personalised with the objective to develop control and strength.