Can too much exercise affect your fertility? Fitness expert shares how to change your workout routine when trying to conceive

A good workout can set the tone for your entire day, helping you relieve stress, stay active and feel stronger in your body. But when you’re trying to conceive, even a familiar fitness routine can raise new questions. Is it safe to continue your daily runs? Could lifting heavy weights affect your chances of getting pregnant? And how can you tell if your exercise routine is supporting your health or pushing your body beyond its limits? Also Read | Can exercise help reverse PCOS? Fitness expert Deepti Sharma weighs in on what actually works and what doesn't In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Deepti Sharma, director of MultiFit and an ACPT Level 5-certified professional, explains, “Often, the workout itself isn’t the problem. Fertility seems to depend more on the mix of how hard you train, how well you eat and how much you sleep. Running yourself into the ground rarely helps.” She encourages women to tune in to their bodies rather than chase the next personal best. “You don’t need to treat exercise as something you must constantly increase when you are trying for a baby,” she says. “It’s about finding a rhythm that keeps you fit but doesn’t leave you completely wiped out. Proper nutrition and adequate recovery time are equally as crucial as the time you spend in the gym.”

Working out when you're trying to conceive is all about tuning in to your body's rhythm. (Unsplash)

Avoid training when your body is short on fuel Hard training on too little food puts the body under pressure. According to Deepti, energy is limited, so it sends what it has to the organs that keep you alive and may scale back everything else. Reproduction can fall into that second group. When the gap between the calories you burn and the calories you eat grows too wide, hormones can slip out of balance. Periods might turn irregular, or they might stop. Without regular ovulation, getting pregnant becomes much harder. However, this may not be the case for every gym-goer. “Rather than looking only at how often someone works out, I would pay attention to how they feel outside the gym, too. Are they constantly tired? Are they recovering between sessions? Are they eating enough to meet their body’s needs? These are important things to consider,” explains the fitness expert.

You do not need to give up on your fitness routine when trying to get pregnant. (Pexel)