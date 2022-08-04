Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan trustee arrested in gambling raid
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested 26 people, including present and former trustees of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan, and political leaders during a raid on gambling den on Wednesday.
The accused have been identified as trustee Vishal Keshav More, former trustee Santosh Gulab More, Dehu municipal counsellor Mayur Tilekar and others. Police have seized ₹5 lakh cash, 18 four-wheelers and 27 mobile handsets.
According to the Mahalunge police, on a tip-off, they raided a gambling den in Chakan MIDC area.
Dyneshwar Sabale, senior inspector, Mahalunge police station, said Pune police had conducted similar operations in Bibwewadi and Samvidhan chowk area and arrested 42 people and seized ₹11.50 lakh cash.
A case under Sections 4 and 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at the Mahalunge police station against 26 people, including owners and workers at the shop. Sabale and ACP Padmakar Ghanwat conducted the raid under the guidance of DCP Kakasaheb Dole.
PMPML takes back decision on diversion of buses
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has scrapped its earlier decision to divert long route buses on Bajirao and Shivaji roads via Deccan and Ferguson college roads. Earlier on July 27, PMPML announced that all buses except the Punyadasham small buses plying on Shivaji road and Bajirao road will be diverted to Jangali Maharaj road and Fergusson college road from July 28.
Two held for rape, murder of minor girl in Pune district
The Pune rural police have arrested two persons for abduction, sexually assault and murder of a seven-year-old girl from Kotharne village of Maval tehsil in Pune district. According to police, the incident took place on August 2 when the girl was abducted by the accused from her village. Her father registered a case at Kamshet police station on the same day.
Hathras case: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of journalist Siddique Kappan
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected the bail application of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan in connection with the Hathras conspiracy case stating that use of tainted money by the applicant (accused) and his colleagues cannot be ruled out. Opposing the bail application, Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general representing the state government in the court, said Kappan was a resident of Kerala and had nothing to do with Hathras.
Bike taxi riders shell out hefty fines in Pune
Sole bread earner in the family, Sovaji Kamble, who owns a bike taxi, is a worried man, his two-wheeler was seized by the Pune Regional Transport Office for illegally-running business. Since August 1, Pune RTO has started a drive against illegally running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike taxis. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
TET case: Pune cyber police to probe alleged links
Pune cyber police suspect involvement of more agents in Teacher Eligibility Test result manipulation case and will interrogate the 7,880 disqualified candidates. DS Hake, inspector, cyber police said the police have randomly picked 10 such candidates from each district to get information. According to the investigators, insiders from the department and GA software, and agents were involved in mark manipulation case.
