Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
SARTHI, AIC-SEED collaborate to support entrepreneurship

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Aug 27, 2024 05:40 AM IST

The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) and AIC IISER Pune SEED Foundation (AIC-SEED) on August 24 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train a group of entrepreneurs.

The application form link and scheme guidelines will be published in the coming week as the incubation programme is rolled out, said officials. (HT FILE)
Under the “SARTHI Entrepreneurship Development Scheme,” ten eligible aspiring entrepreneurs with promising and innovative ideas from target groups of Maratha, Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha communities in the state will be provided funding support of 25,000 per month for a period of one year by SARTHI.

“AIC-SEED will provide incubation support to selected entrepreneurs, with access to research facilities in AIC-SEED’s biotech and chemistry labs, prototyping support, business advisory, entrepreneurship training, mentoring and guidance to convert these innovative ideas to viable business ventures as startups,” said Anil Pawar, deputy managing director, Pune divisional office, SARTHI.

The application form link and scheme guidelines will be published in the coming week as the incubation programme is rolled out, said officials.

News / Cities / Pune / SARTHI, AIC-SEED collaborate to support entrepreneurship
