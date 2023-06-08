Satara police propose traffic diversion to avoid snarls at hill stations

To avoid traffic snarls at Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar hill stations, the police have proposed traffic diversions on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Satara police superintendent Sameer Shaikh issued the notification and announced that the police have identified one-way routes for smooth traffic flow. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Vehicles going from Mahabaleshwar to Pune and Mumbai will need to take Medha, Kudal, Pachwad Phata and Bengaluru Highway route. The vehicles from Pune and Mumbai going towards Mahabaleshwar would need to take Surur Phata, Vai and Pachgani route.

These changes are being done on pilot basis from June 7 to June 25. If the plan works, the police might execute this permanently, said officials.

