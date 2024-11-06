Satara police seize 95 lakh unaccounted cash in SUV

The Satara taluka police have seized ₹95 lakh unaccounted cash from a SUV traveling from Mumbai to Hubli in Karnataka at the check post near Shendre Songaon on Tuesday. Prima facia it is revealed that the cash belonging to a businessman was being transferred from Vashi in Navi Mumbai to Hubli in Karnataka. To maintain the poll code, authorities have formed flying squads to track and monitor illegal movement of cash and other valuables.

