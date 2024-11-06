Menu Explore
Satara police seize 95 lakh unaccounted cash in SUV

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2024 07:52 AM IST

To maintain the poll code, authorities have formed flying squads to track and monitor illegal movement of cash and other valuables

The Satara taluka police have seized 95 lakh unaccounted cash from a SUV traveling from Mumbai to Hubli in Karnataka at the check post near Shendre Songaon on Tuesday. Prima facia it is revealed that the cash belonging to a businessman was being transferred from Vashi in Navi Mumbai to Hubli in Karnataka. To maintain the poll code, authorities have formed flying squads to track and monitor illegal movement of cash and other valuables.

The Satara taluka police have seized <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95 lakh unaccounted cash from a SUV traveling from Mumbai to Hubli in Karnataka at the check post near Shendre Songaon on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The Satara taluka police have seized 95 lakh unaccounted cash from a SUV traveling from Mumbai to Hubli in Karnataka at the check post near Shendre Songaon on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

