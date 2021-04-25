Satara rural police barricade district border, all vehicles scanned for e-passes

The Satara rural police have put a check post near Shirwal on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway where every single vehicle is stopped and checked for an e-pass.

The Satara rural police are accompanied by local district officials, home guards and Sarola village gram panchayat workers.

In some cases, the vehicle is allowed to proceed without an e-pass after verifying the reason to travel, such vehicles are charged ₹500 by the local gram panchayat workers.

“Each and every vehicle is strictly checked by our policemen, and those having valid police e-pass to travel are being allowed to go ahead. As this system has been newly started from the last two days, passengers without e-pass are fined ₹500 and then sent after verifying their emergency reasons. There are many passengers who are in a rush for medical emergencies but don’t have an e-pass, so we fine them and allow to proceed. All others are sent back to Pune district from this check post,” said police sub-inspector Vrushali Shinde attached to the Shirwal police station.

All non-essential travel has been suspended by the Maharashtra government, and the district borders have been sealed after the e-pass enforcement to travel outside Pune came into effect.

No strict checking is being done at the Khed Shivapur Toll Naka by the Pune rural police.

The Pune district border ends near the Sarola Bridge over Neera river just before Shirwal city on the highway. The barricading has been placed from the middle of bridge, where goods carrying vehicles and private vehicles are separated in two lanes for checking.

A staff of around 10 to 15 policemen, including traffic police is deployed in two shifts round the clock at this check post. All the emergency services vehicles allowed by the state government and people with valid e-pass are only allowed to pass. Even the buses of companies and other private works are not allowed.

Kiran Sakhare, a passenger travelling from the check post said, “My brother is serious in Sangli and I had come to Pune to get some medicines for him. I did not know about the new e-pass system, but it is emergency situation for our family. I paid the fine and now headed to Sangli.”

Similarly, at the Khed Shivapur toll naka, Pune rural police have deployed their policemen at the check post but there is no strict checking going on here, as vehicles are randomly checked as it falls under the Pune district jurisdiction.