Savarkar defamation case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told to remain present in Pune Court on August 19

A Pune court on Thursday summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on August 19 in connection with the criminal defamation case filed against him by Satyaki Savarkar, grand-nephew of Hindutva ideologue Swatantra Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Satyaki had submitted a few newspaper reports, including YouTube links, of Rahul Gandhi’s public address in London. (HT FILE)

Satyaki had filed a complaint in Pune following Gandhi’s alleged defamatory remarks against Vinayak Savarkar in London during a speech on March 5, 2023. Satyaki had submitted a few newspaper reports, including YouTube links, of Gandhi’s public address in London.

“The order has been issued by Judicial Magistrate First Class Akshi Jain under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 204 after the Vishrambaug police submitted a report which prima facie indicates that Gandhi had defamed Vinayak Savarkar,” said Sangram Kolhatkar, Satyaki’s lawyer.

In his petition, Satyaki stated, “Gandhi has intentionally made false, malicious and wild allegations against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, fully knowing the said allegations to be untrue, with the specific objective of harming the reputation and to defame the surname Savarkar.”

After recording the statements of Satyaki and two witnesses, the JMFC court in January 2024 directed the Pune police to conduct an inquiry into the defamation complaint according to the provisions of section 202 of the CrPC and submit its report by February 23. The Vishrambaug police station in Pune had then begun an inquiry into the matter.

Police sought more time from the court to complete the inquiry and told the court in writing on April 2, 2024, that it was not possible to conduct further inquiry into the matter because, despite repeated communication, YouTube has not provided any information related to profile, IP address, email etc. regarding the link with the video of Gandhi’s speech submitted in the application.

Assistant police inspector Tukaram Nimbalkar submitted the inquiry report before the court in the case on May 27.

Advocate Kolhatkar said, “The order has been passed in favour of Satyaki and the Congress leader has been asked to remain present on August 19.”