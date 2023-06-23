SPPU convocation ceremony to be held on July 1

The 122nd convocation ceremony of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be organised on July 1 at 2.30 pm on the university premises. As per the SPPU administration, the ceremony will be held in the presence of Ramesh Bais, governor and chancellor of universities. (HT FILE PHOTO)

At least 1,21,281 students have applied for degree certificates from the varsity, said officials.

This is likely to be the last convocation ceremony as state higher education minister Chandrakant Patil had earlier said that convocation ceremonies will not be held from next academic year.

In the graduation ceremony, students who have won gold medals and selected PhD holders will be awarded degrees and others will be sent graduation certificates through speed post.

“At least 40,068 students of engineering courses have applied for degree certificates with the university. Also, a large number of Commerce, Science and Management Science students have applied for degrees,” said Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar.