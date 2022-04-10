Savitribai Phule’s photo now on varsity website
PUNE Students at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), on Saturday, pointed out that though Pune university changed its name in 2014, the official website did not have a picture of Savitribai, after whom the university was renamed.
The university officials, immediately took cognizance of the students demand and made the necessary changes.
“From 2014, the university is named after Savitribai Phule and till now her photo was not been displayed on the official website of the university. So, we had given a demand letter to the SPPU administration about the same. There are other state universities which are named after prominent people and their photo is displayed on the website main page. Accordingly, when we put forth our demand, the administration made the change in the next few days,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, president of Students Helping Hand organisation.
A senior official for SPPU, requesting anonymity said, “Once we got to know about the students’ demand, we immediately contacted our IT department and made the necessary changes. Now, we have a picture of Savitribai displayed on the website’s home page.”
-
SP MP Barq creates stir with remark on party working
MEERUT Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rehman Barq triggered another controversy on Saturday by saying that Barq was not satisfied with working of his party as it was not working for Muslims. A video of the statement went viral in social media in which he was showing his dissatisfaction with working of his own party. He said that ' the entire party was not working for Muslims'.
-
Ayodhya glows in Ram Navmi fervour
Several lakh devotees turned up in Ayodhya on Sunday to celebrate Ram Navmi. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath did virtual darshan of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi from Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, where he performed Ram Navmi puja. Head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Das, performed special puja with vedic rituals. At the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, 'jalabhishek'of Ram Lalla was done with milk and honey (charnamrit).
-
Water scarcity hits Pune early this year
PUNE At a time when the city is facing soaring mercury levels, it is also reeling under water scarcity with most societies in the merged areas of Pune Municipal Corporation already feeling the pressure of paying extra for water tankers. “Virtually every society in Baner-Pashan Balewadi is dependent completely or partially on buying water tankers,” said member of the Baner-Pashan Link road welfare trust, Ravindra Sinha.
-
Homeopathy OPD to start at rural hospitals in state
PUNE The state government will soon start Outdoor Patient Department services for homeopathy medicine in state-run rural government hospitals. At present, government posts are available for doctors of various disciplines like MBBS,, Ayurveda Practitioners. At present Ayurveda along with Allopathy is also available in government hospitals. Therefore, there are job opportunities for post-graduate and AYUSH doctors including MBBS. However, as there is no cure for homeopathy, there are no opportunities for these doctors.
-
Aide’s remark leads to speculation about Azam Khan camp’s unhappiness with Samajwadi Party
Speculation has surfaced in political circles of Uttar Pradesh about senior Samajawadi Party leader Azam Khan's camp being upset with the party to the extent that he may consider leaving it. Khan, 73, is the SP's Rampur MLA. The speculation came to the fore after Azam Khan's media incharge Fasahat Khan alias Shanu said: “CM Yogi's comment was right that Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to be out (of jail).”
