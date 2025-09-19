SCERT starts PM e-Vidya in state with 5 DTH channels

Pune: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) started five education-specific DTH (direct-to-home) channels on September 17 under the PM e-Vidya initiative, launched in 2020 to provide students of Class1-12 multi-mode access to digital and broadcast education. Ludhiana, India – : View of Smart classroom Equipped with led and projecter at a Government School in Ludhiana. (Photo Hindustan Times)

Under this initiative, 200 educational channels are being operated across the country, with five specifically earmarked for Maharashtra. These five channels have been divided according to class groups, ensuring that each channel delivers subject-specific, curriculum-linked lessons tailored for these grades.

Each channel broadcasts six hours of structured educational content daily, covering key school subjects, that are repeated three times over a 24-hour period. Besides being available on DD Free Dish, the broadcasts are also live-streamed on YouTube.

The SCERT has urged teachers, education officers, and parents to subscribe to these channels on YouTube so that students can take advantage of the learning resources from home. A state-level coordination mechanism has been established to monitor academic quality and technical standards, maintain updated timetables, and ensure that the programmes reach schools and households.

Monthly schedules and links to the live streams are available on the SCERT website (www.maa.ac.in) under the PM eVidya tab.

Education officials said that by bringing structured, curriculum-linked video content into homes, the initiative will help to close the gap between rural and urban education. Students will gain access to learning materials while teachers will find resources to strengthen classroom instruction.

SCERT Maharashtra director Rahul Rekhawar said, “Through PM eVidya, we are ensuring that quality education reaches every child, regardless of their location. We encourage parents, teachers, and students to subscribe and benefit from this initiative.”