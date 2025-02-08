School students adopt animals from Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park

Ryan International Academy students in Bavdhan have taken a step to adopt two animals from the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj, demonstrating their commitment to wildlife protection and environmental awareness. The adoption program will provide essential funding for the animals’ comprehensive care, including their dietary requirements, medical attention, and overall welfare. (HT PHOTO)

Starting this year, the Academy has committed ₹75,000 to support these majestic animals, with a year-long adoption of the leopard and a three-month guardianship of the bear.

The adoption program will provide essential funding for the animals’ comprehensive care, including their dietary requirements, medical attention, and overall welfare.

The student-led project brought together the entire school community from Montessori 1 to Grade X, including both academic and non-academic staff. The program incorporates educational elements that help students understand the complex interconnections within ecosystems and the critical importance of biodiversity conservation.

Speaking about this initiative, Ruchi Masih, principal of Ryan International Academy said, “We believe that education extends beyond classrooms. Initiatives like this empower our students to take meaningful action for the planet and instil in them a lifelong respect for nature. Our adoption drive is a small yet impactful step toward protecting biodiversity and raising awareness about the delicate balance of ecosystems. We are proud of our school community for their enthusiasm and support in making this project a success.”

Acknowledging the significance of such community-driven conservation efforts Dr Suchitra Suryavanshi, deputy director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park said, “ When young people take such initiatives, it sends a powerful message about the future of conservation. These students aren’t just learning about environmental challenges – they’re actively participating in the solution.”

As part of the program, the school will receive regular updates and photographs of their adopted animals, creating an ongoing connection between the students and their wildlife beneficiaries.

This continuous engagement will help maintain student interest and provide opportunities for deeper learning about wildlife conservation throughout the year. As urban development continues to affect natural habitats, this innovative program shows how educational institutions can play a vital role in protecting our planet’s biodiversity.