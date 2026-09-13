Schools asked to submit report on implementation of holistic progress card

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra on Friday directed district-level education authorities to submit a report on the implementation of the holistic progress card (HPC) in schools. HPC was introduced in PM SHRI (Schools for Rising India) as a demonstration project from the 2025-26 academic year. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The directive has been issued to education officers (primary and secondary) of zilla parishads and education inspectors. SCERT has asked authorities to review HPC implementation in at least 15 schools in each district where the card has been distributed and submit a district-wise report by September 20.

The HPC initiative is implemented in accordance with directions issued through the National Assessment Centre, PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development), under NCERT. The Centre has directed that the card be made available to students from the 2024-25 academic year.

As part of the STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) project, HPC was introduced on a pilot basis for Class 1 students in government and local self-government schools across the state and provided to 1,140,992 students, while teacher guidance material was given to around 86,000 staff.

HPC was introduced in PM SHRI (Schools for Rising India) as a demonstration project from the 2025-26 academic year.

It is designed to provide a comprehensive assessment of a child’s development, covering areas such as language, mathematics, social and emotional development, arts, sports and life skills, in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The review is intended to assess whether HPC is being implemented in schools as a meaningful assessment tool rather than merely as a documentation exercise.