Schools demand financial aid to remain afloat

School management and authorities across the city fear that a lack of state support in terms of financial package will adversely affect the schooling system in the city.

On the background of parents demanding a reduction of school fees for the forthcoming term and the impending fear of state government crackdown if school fees are not reduced on compassionate ground, school authorities believe a financial package like the one given to other sectors must be provided.

The establishments cost like rent, maintenance, payment of salaries to teachers and non-teaching staff has emerged as a cause of concern before schools as they gear up for a fresh academic year starting next month.

“With fees trickling and many parents taking undue advantage of government and court orders, schools are struggling to meet their financial obligations.Apart from salaries and maintenance expenditure, we have to provide for technical upgradations too.

The government is not giving any concession in electricity bills; at least they should compensate the schools to the tune of fee collection lost if any fee reduction is enforced. Schools will have to maintain their own standard,” said Benjamin Simon, principal, Kline Memorial School.

According to Siddhi Mittal, principal of Sanskar Public School, Covid-19 has hit all sections of the society and school is one of them.

“We have shut the schools as per the government order and online education is being imparted as per the state rule. We are paying heavy rent for the school, and it is a major challenge to meet the teachers and non-teaching salary and also maintenance plus other expenses. If any school employee contracts infection, we support them with our funds. Now with schools closed, it is only through fees we can keep ourselves afloat otherwise we all are in trouble. Our plea for taking complete fees must be considered on humanitarian grounds and concession can be granted to those in dire trouble,” Mittal said.

“We also faced problems regarding rent, loan and infrastructure. We have waived the school fees of some needy and deserving school students as a humanitarian gesture during this tough period and are ready to extend any help needed to parents,” Mittal added.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had ordered strict action against schools who fail to reduce fees on compassionate grounds for parents who are undergoing a severe financial condition.