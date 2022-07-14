Schools will remain open in Pune from Friday
PUNE The Pune civic body on Thursday announced that schools will remain open from Friday as rain activity is less.
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday.
Though there was an ‘extremely heavy rain’ alert, the city witnessed less rain as compared to Wednesday. But catchment areas received good rainfall, said, officials.
Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that Thursday’s red alert was only issued for ghat regions and not for Pune city.
“Rainfall is likely to be reduced from July 15 onwards. We issued a warning for ghat areas around Pune on July 15. These areas may report isolated heavy rainfall. The city area may witness light to moderate rainfall on July 15. Citizens should watch out for the forecast issued by the weather department,” said Kashyapi.
NCP bats for special defence lounge at Pune airport
A Nationalist Congress Party delegation on Wednesday met Pune airport director, Santosh Dhoke, and submitted a memorandum requesting that a dedicated waiting lounge for defence personnel be constructed at the airport. As there are several vital defence establishments in Pune, the city's airport witnesses significant movement of defence personnel.
IIT-Kanpur set to get medical school on its campus
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will lay the foundation stone of 450-bedded Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital on the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur campus on July 16 (Satuday). K Radhakrishnan, chairman of the Board of Governors, Kanpur, will preside over the ceremony. IIT Kanpur, with its strength in engineering and humanities disciplines, has undertaken the ambitious project of setting up one-of-its-kind medical school.
23 kg marijuana seized; one arrested for possession of drug
Wall of old wada collapsed in Kondhwa, 11 people rescued
As many as 11 people were rescued in Kondhwa after a wall of an old wada structure was collapsed in the early hours of Thursday. The incident took place at around 8 am. Fire officials were immediately rushed to the spot immediately for rescue operations. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, said officials. On Thursday, at least 10 tree fall incidents were reported in Pune, said fire brigade officials.
SEC allows PMC to publish ward-wise voters’ list till July 21
The Pune Municipal Corporation on Thursday extended for the third time publishing of the final, ward-wise voters' list. The civic body now has time till July 21 to publish the said list. The earlier deadline was July 16. The PMC needs to visit the website in order to verify the voters, which will take time. Besides, the PMC has got more than 2,400 objections to the draft ward-wise voters' list that was published earlier.
