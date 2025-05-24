SEAP to launch environmental social governance forum

Software Exporters Association of Pune (SEAP) has stepped forward to launch the environmental social governance - forum (ESG forum). Through this ESG forum, SEAP wishes to create a sustainable platform for corporates and NGOs so that the CSR funds find the right way and the right project, facilitating better output in social projects. Commenting on this initiative Vidyadhar Purandare, secretary SEAP and the coordinator of this ESG forum said, “This forum will not only act as a platform to facilitate CSR in a better way but will also contribute towards the speedy implementation of projects beneficial to the city of Pune in the long run.” Through this ESG forum, SEAP wishes to create a sustainable platform for corporates and NGOs. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Zensar partners with ManageEngine

ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp and a provider of enterprise IT management solutions, and Zensar Technologies have announced a partnership aimed at transforming enterprise IT management.

The collaboration will enable organisations to achieve faster incident response times, enhanced monitoring, and reduced operational costs. Businesses can expect a more resilient IT infrastructure, improved service delivery, and data-driven decision-making through actionable insights that boost operational efficiency.

Together, ManageEngine and Zensar are committed to help organistaions navigate through the complexities of the modern IT environments in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Runaya celebrates 8 years of sustainable innovation

Committed to sustainability, Runaya, a company founded by Naivedya and Anurag Agarwal, marked ₹500 crore business in FY 2024 and aims to cross ₹1200 crore by 2026. Runaya’s core offerings, zero-discharge aluminium dross recovery, red mud recycling, telecom-grade FRP & ARP rods, and mining safety solutions, reflect its ESG-first approach and deep sector expertise. Its aluminium recovery process, which recovers up to 40% by weight and converts residues into steel industry inputs, showcases its zero-waste manufacturing philosophy. The company’s strategy of licensing and scaling proven technologies before innovating in-house has enabled rapid growth and process leadership.