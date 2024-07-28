Search continues for two missing persons after Lavasa City landslide

Rescue operations continued for the second day to search for the two individuals trapped in the debris after three villas collapsed following a landslide after heavy rains at Dasave Village near Lavasa City on Thursday. The district administration officials said that difficult terrain has hampered efforts, causing the operation to progress slowly. According to the district administration, the missing persons are caretakers of two of the three villas. (HT PHOTO)

Surendra Navale, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Maval-Mulshi, said, “Landslides have damaged the roads leading to the site and causing delay to send rescue teams. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district administration and police teams are doing their best to search the missing persons.”

A viral video shows the private villas on hilly area slide along with loose boulders due to heavy rainfall.

“We had to first make the stretch motorable to carry heavy machinery and completed the road-related work before moving crane, poclain machine and other equipment to the spot at around 11 pm on Friday. Our 30-member team is at the site and hope to get success either by Saturday or Sunday,” said an NDRF official.