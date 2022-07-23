SEC announces OBC lottery schedule for civic polls
PUNE: With the Supreme Court (SC) directing the state election commission to implement other backward castes’ (OBCs) reservation before conducting civic polls and to announce the election programme within two weeks, the state election commission on Friday declared the programme for executing 27% OBC reservation in 13 municipal corporations.
The state election commission on Friday asked 13 municipal corporations where elections are slated to be held to announce a lottery for OBCs on July 26 and to conduct the lottery on July 29. The final reservation for the wards will be published on August 5 after completing the suggestions and objections process.
State election commission secretary, Kiran Kurandkar, on Friday issued an order stating, “The reservation for general category women is getting cancelled and local municipal election officers now need to execute the draw for OBC reservation as per the programme announced by the election commission.”
The elections are slated to be held in the Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivali, Kolhapur, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Nashik, Solapur, Amravati, Akola and Nagpur municipal corporations.
As the state election commission has asked to carry out new draws, many willing candidates are now worried that they may lose their chance to contest the elections. As OBC reservation will be executed in 47 out of the total 173 seats in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), it is natural that some general candidates will lose their chance to contest the elections.
-
Pune district sees gradual decline in Covid cases
Pune: Covid cases and active virus count see a gradual decline in Pune district. However, the district continues to show the highest weekly positivity rate in Maharashtra. According to the state surveillance unit, integrated disease surveillance programme, districts with highest positivity is Pune, Amaravati, Akola, Aurangabad and Washim showing highest weekly positivity. Though the rise in Covid cases in Pune was earlier attributed to the wari processions, new and active cases have increased substantially.
-
Ensure uninterrupted power supply to VVIP areas: Minister to LESA officials
Uttar Pradesh minister for energy and urban development AK Sharma has directed officials of Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration to use advanced technology to ensure uninterrupted power supply in VVIP areas of the city. AK Sharma was upset due to intermittent power outages in the Mantri Awas Gomti Nagar, areas like Vikramaditya Marg, Raj Bhawan, Dilkusha, Gautampalli, Gomti Nagar, and Vibhuti Khand. Frequent power cuts have been reported during the last three months.
-
ZP to rank aided, partially-aided schools on student performance
Pune: The Pune zilla parishad (ZP) will be ranking aided and partially-aided schools from the district based on evaluation of student performance. The schools will be categorised based on these evaluations. According to a letter issued by Pune ZP, chief executive officer (CEO), Ayush Prasad, the schools will be evaluated by the performance of students on various fronts.
-
Fighting all odds for success in exams
Lucknow Students, teachers, and parents at St. Anjani's Public School in Rajajipuram, have a double reason to celebrate, as the school's specially-abled students passed the CBSE examination with flying colours. Mohd Aun, 15, battled all odds to secure 68% in his class 10 examination. Aun suffers from Thalassemia Major. His ailment requires him to visit the SGPGI twice a month for blood transfusion. “Himanshu refused to take any help from any writer,” informed St. Anjani's Public School, manager, Taroo Saxena.
-
‘Fire audits of govt buildings in Prayagraj reveal many shortcomings’
Making it to the district court premises on time in case of a fire incident or any other emergency would prove to be a tough task for firefighters, revealed the fire audit conducted by fire department. The department has urged the administration to make arrangements for a clear passage for fire tenders. Some of the fire safety systems installed at government buildings may become defunct in the absence of annual maintenance.
