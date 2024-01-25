Second Covid death reported in Pune this year

The city on Thursday reported five fresh Covid-19 cases and one death. This is the second Covid-19 death reported in Pune city this year, said officials. The cause of death is said to be Covid-19 pneumonitis with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and multi-organ dysfunction. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased was a 75-year-old male resident of Vimannagar, who died while undergoing treatment at Jehangir Hospital.

The cause of death is said to be Covid-19 pneumonitis with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and multi-organ dysfunction.

The patient tested positive for Covid-19 on December 29 and complained of cough, breathlessness and fever, said Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health officials.

As per the PMC officials currently, there are 42 active Covid-19 cases in Pune city of which four patients are hospitalised and 38 are under home isolation. Out of these four hospitalised patients, none of the patients are on oxygen support. Also, 11 patients were discharged on Thursday after successfully being treated for the infection, said officials.

Pune district on Thursday reported 8 fresh Covid cases and one death. Of which, PMC reported five fresh cases, and three cases were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area.

As per the official statement released by the health department on Thursday, Maharashtra reported 40 fresh Covid cases and 69 patients were discharged after recovery from the virus infection.

This has taken the total active cases in the state to 562 cases. Only one death amongst Covid-infected patients in Pune was reported in the state.