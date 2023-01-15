Second phase of measles vaccination drive kicks-off in Pune

In response to the outbreak of Measles cases, a special vaccination drive kicked off on Sunday across the state. The initiative was announced last year in December by Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant.

The first phase of the drive was from December 15 to December 25. The second phase started on January 15.

This year so far, three outbreaks are reported at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation. A total of eight cases are reported in PMC limits at Ganesh Peth and Tadiwala road areas. No deaths are reported in Pune city and Maharashtra this year according to the State health department.

The special vaccination drive, according to Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer at PMC, will identify children at risk.

“We have identified children who have not received the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. And even those with poor nutritional status. During this special drive, we are giving them vaccinations as well as vitamin A tablets to improve their health,” said Dr Deokar.

Speaking about the special vaccination, Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, stated that during the first phase of the drive, over 14,920 children in Maharashtra received their first dose of Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR).

“In Maharashtra, over 14,952 children have received the first dose of the MMR vaccine, and 14,595 children have received both doses under the first phase. Furthermore, 1,62,253 children have received vitamin A tablets thus far,” Dr Awate stated.

Maharashtra reported 1643 confirmed cases of measles last year, with 22014 suspected cases. These cases have spread to 30 districts and municipal corporations across Maharashtra. There have now been 196 clusters of cases reported across the state. Furthermore, the health department has confirmed 25 Measles deaths.