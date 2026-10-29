New Delhi, Police have arrested three Nigeria nationals and a Delhi resident for alleged drug trafficking and recovered 417 grams of MDMA and 105 grams of cocaine, estimated to be worth ₹1.5 crore in total, an official said on Thursday. Three Nigerians, Delhi man held over drug-trafficking links; narcotics worth ₹1.5 crore seized

The accused were allegedly procuring, storing and supplying narcotic substances through a network of associates, and involved in wholesale and retail distribution, police said.

The arrestees have been identified as Nigeria nationals Nnamdi Osita alias Johan Peter , Victor Ocaforo and Obinna Mike Ernest , and Attar Singh, alias Lucky . The three foreign nationals and Singh were allegedly residing in outer-west Delhi's Nilothi area, a senior officer said.

"On September 25, a police team received information that Peter was supplying cocaine and MDMA across Delhi-NCR and would deliver narcotics near Shukar Bazar Road in Chander Vihar," the officer said.

Acting on the tip-off, the team reached the spot and apprehended Peter and his two associates, Ocaforo and Ernest, after they allegedly attempted to flee into a nearby building.

During searches, the team recovered 55 grams and 301 grams of MDMA from Peter and Ocaforo, respectively, while 105 grams of cocaine was seized from Ernest.

The officer said during interrogation, Peter and Ernest allegedly disclosed their links with Singh, following which he was arrested from his residence in Nilothi. Police recovered another 61 grams of MDMA from his possession.

A case was registered in this connection at Crime Branch police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and Section 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, was subsequently added after the three foreigners failed to produce valid documents authorising their stay in India.

"Peter had come to India in 2013 on a tourist visa and was overstaying. Ernest arrived in 2016 on a business visa, while Ocaforo came in 2020 on a medical visa. All three were allegedly overstaying in the country," the officer said.

Police also cited previous NDPS cases involving the three foreign nationals in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana. Singh allegedly came into contact with them while procuring drugs for personal consumption and later began supplying them to other users for profit, police said.

Further investigation is underway to identify other persons linked with the alleged racket.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.