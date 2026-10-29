Parts of Delhi under IMD red alert for rain, cloudy skies may delay moon sighting on Karwa Chauth

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued red and orange alert over possible moderate to heavy rainfall for parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday. It has also forecast cloudy skies on Karwa Chauth, raising concerns over the visibility of the moon in the evening. The minimum temperature is expected to settle at around 19 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to reach 26 degrees Celsius on October 29. (PTI)

According to the IMD’s nowcast, as of around 3:40 pm, a red alert is in place for North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South West Delhi, while an orange alert has been issued for Central Delhi, North East Delhi and South East Delhi. Meanwhile, Gurugram is under a yellow alert until 6 pm.

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The minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle at around 19 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to reach 26 degrees Celsius on October 29.

Karwa Chauth rituals likely to be impacted The unsettled weather could affect Karwa Chauth rituals, as women observing the fast traditionally wait for the moon to appear before breaking their fast.

Amateur weatherman Navdeep Dhaiya also warned that persistent showers and cloud cover could make the evening moon sighting difficult. Highlighting the likely impact across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring regions, he said, “Karwa Chauth fasting to be impacted by weather! Frequent spells of varied-intensity showers will continue throughout the day along with cloudy conditions in Delhi NCR, Haryana, West UP and Chandigarh. Moon sighting is not expected at night due to overcast conditions; plan accordingly.”