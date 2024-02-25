Second time in February, Pune’s temperature hovers at 10°C

Going with the cooler weather trend throughout the week, the city experienced a significant drop in minimum temperature across many areas on Sunday. As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data, at least 4 stations in the Pune district recorded temperatures at 10 degrees and the lowest temperature was recorded in Malin as 9.3 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, IMD recorded a 10.9 degrees Celsius minimum temperature at Shivajinagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On Sunday, IMD recorded a 10.9 degrees Celsius minimum temperature at Shivajinagar. It was the second time in February that the temperature at Shivajinagar was recorded at 10 degrees. Earlier on February 1, the area recorded a similar temperature of 10.9 degrees. The temperature was below the normal level by 2.4 degrees. At the same time, the maximum temperature was recorded as 33.6 degrees.

Along with Shivajinagar three other areas in the district including NDA, Haveli, and Shirur recorded the temperature at 10 degrees Celsius. While in other areas it was between 11 to 20 degrees Celsius.

The central part of the state is experiencing a clear sky, allowing cooler winds to penetrate inside.

This situation led to a drop in minimum temperature, said Anupam Kashyapi, Head of the Weather and Forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

“However, from February 25 onwards an increase is expected in minimum temperature as the city will likely experience cloudy weather due to the opposite wind interaction. There is a chance that temperature may fall again as the city is expected to experience a clear sky from February 27 onwards,” Kashyapi added.

Orange alert for Vidarbha, Marathwada

IMD issues an orange alert of unseasonal light rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorms between February 26 and 27. At the same time, parts of Marathwada will experience similar conditions for light rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning and IMD also issued a yellow alert for this reason. Central Maharashtra is expected to experience partly cloudy weather on both days, and a clear sky will be experienced in the Konkan area. The IMD also issued a lightening and rainfall advisory for citizens of Vidarbha.