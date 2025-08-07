Second-year MBBS student found dead in Pune medical college hostel

A 21-year-old second-year MBBS student at Pune’s government-run B J Medical College was found dead in her college hostel late Tuesday night, according to police. The police suspect death by suicide. Police recovered a handwritten note from the scene, in which the student mentioned that she was undergoing psychiatric treatment and expressed her desire to continue her education. The note did not hold anyone responsible for her actions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The student, originally from Rajasthan, was staying in a shared hostel room on the college premises. An officer from Bundgarden police station said she was discovered hanging in a separate hostel room after her roommates reported her missing.

“She had not returned to her room till late in the evening, prompting her roommates to file a missing complaint. Later, another hostel resident noticed her hanging in a different room and informed the authorities,” the officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggests she had been receiving mental health treatment since her school years.

Her family has been informed, and further investigation is underway.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290