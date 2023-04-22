Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

SecureThings.ai launches cyber assurance platform Lexus India opened its signature Meraki inspired brand experience centre at Kalyani Nagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune-based automotive cybersecurity startup SecureThings.ai launched ‘xSecureSquadron’, a cyber assurance platform that offers a comprehensive solution that handles compliance, provides multi-layered security, actionable insights, and fast response capabilities. Preeti Agarwal, CTO, SecureThings.ai, said, “With cybersecurity becoming an increasingly critical dimension of quality for automobiles, our platform offers a comprehensive solution that handles compliance, provides multi-layered security, actionable insights, and blazing fast response capabilities.”

D Y Patil University organises ‘Honhaar Bharat-Potential Unicorns of India’ conclave

DY Patil University (Ambi, Pune) organised a conclave on ‘Honhaar Bharat-Potential Unicorns of India.’ Potential Unicorns, startup companies of India were felicitated in this conclave. Panel discussions on ‘Scaling Up: Strategies for Growing Unicorn Companies’, ‘Disrupting Traditional Strategies for Growing Unicorn Companies’, ‘Disrupting Traditional Industries: How Unicorn Startups are Changing the game’, ‘From Idea to unicorn: Insights from Successful Entrepreneurs’, ‘Role of Venture Capital in Fueling Unicorn Startups’ were organised in this conclave.

Lexus launches experience centre in Kalyani Nagar

Lexus India opened its signature Meraki inspired brand experience centre at Kalyani Nagar. This is third of its kind centre in India, the first two being in Gurgaon and Coimbatore. The brand space premises have been designed in accordance with the Japanese architectural elements ‘Genkan,’ ‘Engawa,’ and Tatam,’ which are analogous to Pune’s Wada style architecture. This new centre will offer environmentally-friendly electrified vehicles including the LC 500h, LS 500h, RX 350H, RX 500h F-Sport Performance NX 350h and the Made in India ES 300h.

Awfis and Nyati Group partner to provide flexible workspace

Awfis announced its strategic leasing partnership with Nyati Group through which it will offer 1.74 lakh sq. ft of Grade-A flex office spaces spread across two of Nyati Group’s commercial assets Nyati Empress and Nyati Enthral in Pune. The two developments are spread across 56,252 sq. ft and 1,18,154 sq. ft. and are in prime Viman Nagar and Kharadi respectively.

PIBM holds 13th convocation ceremony

Pune: Subhash Sarkar, Union minister of state for education, was the chief guest at the 13th convocation ceremony of Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM) on Sunday. Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairman, National Commission for Minorities; PIBM director Bharat Bhushan Singh and chairman Raman Preet were present. The guests of honour included Shriram Finance executive vice-president Umesh Revenkar, Growth from Knowledge managing director Nikhil Mathur and others. Sarkar said, “Every student receiving the degrees today should follow the institution’s philosophy “Arise, Awake! And Stop Not Until the Goal is Reached”. Around 600 students of 2022 PGDM, MBA programmes were conferred degrees at the ceremony.