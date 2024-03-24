 Security firm owner beaten to death in Rasta Peth - Hindustan Times
Security firm owner beaten to death in Rasta Peth

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 24, 2024 05:46 AM IST

Police said Tiwari had deployed Anup Singh as a private security guard at the gate in front of the Tarachand Hospital

An owner of a private security firm was ruthlessly beaten to death by a group of four to five individuals over a parking dispute in Rasta Peth on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Dhananjay Tiwari (57) from Wadgaon Budruk. The incident occurred in front of Tarachand Hospital in Rasta Peth, and the FIR was registered on Friday.

On Wednesday at around 8:15 pm, accused Somesh and Yash (Full name not known) parked their motorcycle in front of the gate. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said Tiwari had deployed Anup Singh as a private security guard at the gate in front of the Tarachand Hospital. On Wednesday at around 8:15 pm, accused Somesh and Yash (Full name not known) parked their motorcycle in front of the gate. Hence security guard Singh approached them and requested to park their motorcycle at a designated parking area.

However, Somesh and Yash started arguing with Singh and assaulted him. Later, the accused called their friends, Abbas, Aryan, Nillya, Prasad and Prem Sathe, who allegedly attacked Singh and beat him up.

Considering the gravity of the situation, Dhananjay Tiwari intervened and diffused the situation, but the assailants made a brutal assault on Tiwari with a Paver block. In this incident, Singh was injured, and Tiwari felt uneasy and died later.

Local police authorities registered a complaint as per the complaint filed by supervisor Ashok Singh. Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the area and questioning witnesses to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for the incident.

A case was registered at Samarth police station on Friday under IPC sections 304, 324, 323, 504, 506,143,147 and 34, and further investigation is underway.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
