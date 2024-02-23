 Seized MD drugs brought to Pune from Delhi amid tight security - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Seized MD drugs brought to Pune from Delhi amid tight security

Seized MD drugs brought to Pune from Delhi amid tight security

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 24, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Pune police seize 970 kg of MD drugs worth ₹1,940 crore in Delhi raid. 12 suspects detained, prime suspect Sandeep Dhunay at large. Interpol not involved yet.

The Pune police on Friday morning transported to the city the cache of MD drugs seized at a recent raid in Delhi.

The police have detained 12 suspects in the case as the prime suspect Sandeep Dhunay, hailing from Bihar and a British national of Indian origin, is at large. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The police have detained 12 suspects in the case as the prime suspect Sandeep Dhunay, hailing from Bihar and a British national of Indian origin, is at large.

The operation, conducted by the crime branch unit of the Pune city police in Delhi, resulted in the confiscation of 970 kg of MD drugs worth 1,940 crore.

The convoy carrying the confiscated substance arrived in Pune escorted by a heavy police presence.

The confiscated drugs were kept at the police commissionerate office for panchnama.

Meanwhile, the police have detained 12 suspects in the case as the prime suspect Sandeep Dhunay, hailing from Bihar and a British national of Indian origin, is at large.

On seeking Interpol’s help to nab Dhunay, Shailesh Balkawade, additional commissioner of police (crime), said, “As of now, we are not thinking of roping in the Interpol in the case. Probe found that he was last traced in Nepal. We will soon finalise which central agency to be involved in the case.”

