Seized MD drugs brought to Pune from Delhi amid tight security

The operation, conducted by the crime branch unit of the Pune city police in Delhi, resulted in the confiscation of 970 kg of MD drugs worth ₹1,940 crore.

The convoy carrying the confiscated substance arrived in Pune escorted by a heavy police presence.

The confiscated drugs were kept at the police commissionerate office for panchnama.

Meanwhile, the police have detained 12 suspects in the case as the prime suspect Sandeep Dhunay, hailing from Bihar and a British national of Indian origin, is at large.

On seeking Interpol’s help to nab Dhunay, Shailesh Balkawade, additional commissioner of police (crime), said, “As of now, we are not thinking of roping in the Interpol in the case. Probe found that he was last traced in Nepal. We will soon finalise which central agency to be involved in the case.”