Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sena factions set for showdown over Kamra’s event in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 25, 2025 07:38 AM IST

Sena (UBT) has announced plans to host Kunal Kamra’s show while Eknath Shinde-led faction threatens to disrupt the event

PUNE: The rivalry between the two Shiv Senas may escalate after Shiv Sena (UBT) has proposed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s event in Pune. While the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced plans to host his show and ensure security, the Eknath Shinde-led faction has threatened to disrupt the event.

Sena factions set for showdown over Kunal Kamra’s event in Pune. (HT FILE)
Sena factions set for showdown over Kunal Kamra’s event in Pune. (HT FILE)

Tensions flared after Kamra mocked Shinde’s rebellion in a satirical song that went viral on social media. Following this, workers from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena reportedly attacked a hotel where one of Kamra’s shows was being held in Mumbai. The backlash has now reached Pune, with Shinde Sena’s city unit president, Nana Bhangire, issuing a stern warning.

“He made offensive remarks against Eknath Shinde. If he is found in Pune, we will not allow him to perform and will teach him a lesson,” Bhangire said.

In response, the Shiv Sena (UBT) criticised Shinde’s faction for its aggressive stance.

“Shinde claims to follow Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology. Balasaheb himself used satire and cartoons to criticise his opponents. If Shinde has a problem, he should take legal action instead of resorting to threats. Kamra spoke the truth in his act, and that is what has unsettled them,” said a UBT leader.

Reaffirming their support for Kamra, the UBT faction declared, “We will organise his show in Pune and will see who dares to stop it.”

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On