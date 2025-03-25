Sena factions set for showdown over Kamra’s event in Pune

PUNE: The rivalry between the two Shiv Senas may escalate after Shiv Sena (UBT) has proposed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s event in Pune. While the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced plans to host his show and ensure security, the Eknath Shinde-led faction has threatened to disrupt the event. Sena factions set for showdown over Kunal Kamra’s event in Pune. (HT FILE)

Tensions flared after Kamra mocked Shinde’s rebellion in a satirical song that went viral on social media. Following this, workers from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena reportedly attacked a hotel where one of Kamra’s shows was being held in Mumbai. The backlash has now reached Pune, with Shinde Sena’s city unit president, Nana Bhangire, issuing a stern warning.

“He made offensive remarks against Eknath Shinde. If he is found in Pune, we will not allow him to perform and will teach him a lesson,” Bhangire said.

In response, the Shiv Sena (UBT) criticised Shinde’s faction for its aggressive stance.

“Shinde claims to follow Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology. Balasaheb himself used satire and cartoons to criticise his opponents. If Shinde has a problem, he should take legal action instead of resorting to threats. Kamra spoke the truth in his act, and that is what has unsettled them,” said a UBT leader.

Reaffirming their support for Kamra, the UBT faction declared, “We will organise his show in Pune and will see who dares to stop it.”