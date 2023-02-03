Senior citizen dies in Bhavani Peth wada fire

Pune: A senior citizen died due to burn injuries after he was caught unawares in the house fire incident that took place at Manibhavan Wada near Palkhi Vithoba Chowk in Bhavani Peth. According to the fire brigade, the cause of fire could not be ascertained.

The deceased has been identified as Nilesh Thakkar (70) and the incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday. The Bhavani fire brigade received information about the fire at the old two-storied wooden structure around 12.15 am.

The fire brigade officials said that the deceased was residing alone in the building. “The fire broke at around 11.45 pm on Thursday. Our firemen brought the fire under control in half an hour. Our staff found Thakkar in an unconscious state in the washroom and rushed him to Sassoon General Hospital. He died at midnight while undergoing treatment,” said Gajanan Pathrudkar, head, regional fire station.