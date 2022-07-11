Senior citizen struggles to get an FIR registered in cheating case
Kailas Baburao Deshmukh (64), a former official of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), is awaiting a police probe into ₹20 lakh investment he had made in a private company in May 2014 till June 2014 where he was promised high returns on investment.
He had given a written application to the police, but a first information report (FIR) is yet to be registered.
Deshmukh had invested ₹20 lakh comprising ₹18,54000 as direct credit into the company bank and ₹1.46 lakh as cash to the proprietor. According to the complaint both the transactions reflect in the official balance sheet of the company.
In his application to the police, he stated, “Between May 2014 and July 2016, there was no return on investment. Between January 2017 and June 2020, he received ₹5.70 lakh from the company proprietor after prolonged and intense follow-up. Later in July 2020, the said company was taken over by another private management.”
“I requested the new management to refund my investment to which the proprietor said that it would be reimbursed by March 2021. After that despite constant follow-up, there has been a response so far. I am a senior ailing senior citizen who has a heart problem. I had to spend ₹2 lakh after I got affected by Covid-19. Whatever pension I get is very less and I need funds to cover my medical and other expenses,” he said.
“The official under whose tenure the complaint was given has been transferred and I took over as the police station incharge recently. We will look into the case and ensure that all help will be extended to the senior citizen,” said, police inspector Satyawan Mane.
Transgender, 9 aides booked for assault in Pune
A Transgender person along with nine others have been booked for attempted assault on woman runs a YouTube channel, said officials on Sunday The main accused has been identified as Sagar Popat Shinde alias Shivlaxmi Zalte. Police sub-inspector Mahesh Chavan from Visharntwadi police station said that a transgender along with nine others attacked the complainant for spreading false information about them.
State calls Pythagoras theorem ‘fake news’, proposes to teach Manusmriti under NEP
Bengaluru A fresh controversy has erupted in Karnataka's primary and secondary education as a 'position paper on knowledge of India' proposes that students not merely accept contents of textbooks as “infallible truth” and question how “fake news”, such as Pythagoras theorem, apple falling on Newton's head and other issues, are “created and propagated.” HT has seen a copy of this paper. Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh could not be reached for comment.
Ludhiana: 4 days after explosion in boiler, factory owner, manager booked
Four days after a boiler in a dying factory exploded, leading to the death of a labourer, police booked the owner of the unit. One person was also injured in the incident. The accused have been identified as Ajay Gupta, the factory owner, and the manager, Paramjit Singh. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Dhananji Rai of Kuliyewal village, who is brother of the victim Deepak Kumar.
Man arrested for attempt to extort ₹1 crore from Pune jeweller
PUNE The Pune rural police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a jeweller based in Shirur. Gaikwad has been identified as Rahul Sukhdeo Gaikwad, a resident of Kohkadi village in Parner tehsil of the Ahmednagar district, who allegedly made a call to a jeweller Vaibhav Khabiya on July 4. As per the complainant, he had received a call from an unknown number on July 4.
GADVASU celebrates National Fish Farmers Day
National Fish Farmers Day was celebrated by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday. Meera D Ansal, dean, college of fisheries, GADVASU, said that over the last four decades, total fish production of the country has increased from 2.44 to 14.16 million tones (mt) in 2019-20, with corresponding increase in inland sector contribution from 36% (0.88 mt) to 73.65% (10.43 mt).
