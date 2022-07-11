Senior citizen struggles to get an FIR registered in cheating case

Kailas Baburao Deshmukh (64), a former official of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), is awaiting a police probe into ₹20 lakh investment he had made in a private company in May 2014 till June 2014 where he was promised high returns on investment.

He had given a written application to the police, but a first information report (FIR) is yet to be registered.

Deshmukh had invested ₹20 lakh comprising ₹18,54000 as direct credit into the company bank and ₹1.46 lakh as cash to the proprietor. According to the complaint both the transactions reflect in the official balance sheet of the company.

In his application to the police, he stated, “Between May 2014 and July 2016, there was no return on investment. Between January 2017 and June 2020, he received ₹5.70 lakh from the company proprietor after prolonged and intense follow-up. Later in July 2020, the said company was taken over by another private management.”

“I requested the new management to refund my investment to which the proprietor said that it would be reimbursed by March 2021. After that despite constant follow-up, there has been a response so far. I am a senior ailing senior citizen who has a heart problem. I had to spend ₹2 lakh after I got affected by Covid-19. Whatever pension I get is very less and I need funds to cover my medical and other expenses,” he said.

“The official under whose tenure the complaint was given has been transferred and I took over as the police station incharge recently. We will look into the case and ensure that all help will be extended to the senior citizen,” said, police inspector Satyawan Mane.