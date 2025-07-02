SET result delay leaves aspirants out of SPPU recruitment

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is facing criticism from job aspirants and student groups over its ongoing recruitment process for 133 contractual assistant professor posts. The university opened applications on June 18 but candidates have raised strong objections over the high application fees and the short window provided for form submission. The university opened applications on June 18 but candidates have raised strong objections over the high application fees and the short window provided for form submission. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the university’s notification, candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay ₹1,000 as application fees, an amount many aspirants find excessive since the positions are on a contractual basis. Several unemployed candidates have pointed out the additional financial burden on them due to the fees being non-refundable, and the travel expenses involved.

In comparison, the application fee for the ongoing recruitment processes at Mumbai University and Nagpur University is ₹500 only.

Adding to the Pune University candidates’ grievances is the delay in the release of the results of Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (SET), conducted on June 15. Due to this, many candidates have been unable to apply for the recruitment process as the last date for submitting applications was June 27.

Candidates have now formally written to the university to extend the deadline by at least 15 days.

Mayur Jawale, a candidate, said, “I am 100% sure I will qualify the SET examination in the Hindi subject, but the deadline for the assistant professor application has already passed. This feels like a complete waste of one year of my life. I urge the university administration to extend the application deadline and declare the SET result soon.”