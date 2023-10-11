Seven Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay

Pune: The social security cell of Pune city police arrested seven Bangladeshi women from Budhwar Peth on Monday for illegal stay. The social security cell of Pune city police arrested seven Bangladeshi women from Budhwar Peth on Monday for illegal stay. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Bharat Jadhav, senior inspector, said, “We found out that the women were residing at Budhwar Peth since last four years without having proper documents.”

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the red-light area and arrested the women who were unable to produce documents necessary to stay in the city for foreign nationals.

As per the data shared by the Pune city police, 48 Bangladeshi and one Pakistani nationals have been arrested from the city since last five years for illegal stay.

R Raja, deputy commissioner of police (special branch) said, “It is part of our regular campaign to check illegal migrants staying in the city.”

On September 12, the social security cell arrested seven Bangladesh nationals, including five girls and two boys, from Budhwar Peth for alleged illegal stay. In a joint operation, the social security cell and crime branch unit of the Pune city police arrested 19 Bangladesh nationals, including 10 women, on September 1.

Faraskhana Police Station has filed a case against three accused under Sections 370, 370 (a), 344, 363, 366(a), 34 of the IPC and Sections 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and other sections of the Passport and Foreigners Act.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON