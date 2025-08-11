Seven devotees going to Kundeshwar temple die after vehicle veers off road, falls in gorge

PUNE: Seven people, including women, on their way to Kundeshwar temple died on Monday when their vehicle veered off the road and fell in a gorge in Ked subdivision of Pune district, police said. Police said the accident took place at about 1:30pm (X/ANI)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Shivaji Pawar said the devotees from Faplawadi village were en route to the temple when the vehicle veered off the road.

Police said the accident took place at about 1:30pm.

Emergency services rushed to the spot, and the injured were immediately shifted to various hospitals in the area.

“Seven people have been reported to have died while others are undergoing treatment,” Pawar, who is attached to the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate, said.

Preliminary inquiries by the police suggest the driver lost control of the vehicle, which was carrying far more people than its capacity, while navigating the hilly terrain.

Kundeshwar temple attracts devotees during the ongoing Shravan month, especially on Mondays.