Seven MSRTC staffers suspended after reporting drunk on duty

Seven staff members of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have been suspended for reporting drunk on duty during a surprise inspection drive, said Pratap Sarnaik, state transport minister and MSRTC chairman, on Thursday. The MSRTC’s security and vigilance department conducted a surprise inspection on October 28 across all divisions in the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The MSRTC’s security and vigilance department conducted a surprise inspection on October 28 across all divisions in the state. The campaign covered drivers, conductors, and mechanical staff. During the inspection, a total of 1,701 employees were tested, including 719 drivers, 524 conductors, and 458 mechanical staff members.

The inspection revealed that seven employees - one driver, one conductor, and four mechanical staff members were under the influence of alcohol while on duty and were immediately suspended.

In the Dhule division, one mechanic, one cleaner, and one driver were found drunk; in Nashik, one driver tested positive for alcohol; in Parbhani and Bhandara, one mechanical worker each was found intoxicated; and in Nanded, a conductor was caught under the influence of alcohol.

“Seven staff members were found drunk on duty and have been suspended pending disciplinary action. Such acts seriously endanger passenger safety and will not be tolerated,” said Sarnaik.

Sarnaik announced that breathalyzer devices will be installed near the driver’s seat in all newly procured ST buses, preventing intoxicated drivers from operating the vehicles.

“These measures will help curb misconduct within the public transport system and reinforce public confidence,” said Sarnaik.