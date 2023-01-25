Five siblings arrested in family murder case

Pune: The Pune rural police have invoked charges of murder and criminal conspiracy against five suspects arrested a day after seven bodies were recovered from Bheema river near Pargaon village in Daund tehsil, officials said on Wednesday.

The suspects have been identified as Ashok Pawar, Shyam Pawar, Shankar Pawar, Prakash Pawar and Kantabai Jadhav of Dhavalemala in Ahmednagar’s Parner Tehsil.

On Wednesday, the suspects were presented in a local court and remanded to seven days of police custody.

According to senior police officials, more suspects are likely to be identified during the course of investigation.

As per Pune rural police, the accused and victims are cousins, and the culprits plotted the murder to settle an old feud.

Dhananjay Pawar, the son of one of the suspects, Ashok, died in a road accident near Loni Kalbhor in December 2022. Following Dhananjay’s death, some people informed Ashok that his son had been killed by Mohan Pawar and his family, whose bodies were later found on Bheema riverbed. Suspecting his son’s death, Ashok plotted the murder plan, according to the police.

Anik Goyal, superintendent of police (SP), said, “Prima facie it appears the suspect murdered the victims in retaliation for the death of his son.” The police have ruled out the black magic angle.

From January 18 to January 22, the Pune rural police recovered seven bodies of a family, including three minors, from the Bheema riverbed. The autopsy report stated drowning as the cause of death.

The Yavat police station has filed a case under Sections 302 (murder), 120 (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), of the Indian Penal Code.

