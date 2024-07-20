Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar share stage for the DPDC meeting 

Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar and his estranged nephew Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar shared a stage during a meeting in the city on Saturday. The meeting was also attended by Baramati MP and Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule. Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar and his estranged nephew Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar shared a stage during a meeting in the city on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Ajit Pawar, the Pune district guardian minister had called for the Pune District Planning and Development Committee meeting. All the MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the Pune district along with the administration attended this meeting, which was held at Council Hall.

In the past, Pawar had skipped this meeting, but since he was in the city, he made an effort to attend this meeting, which was chaired by Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra recently paid a visit to Modi Baug, Sharad Pawar’s official residence in the city, however, later it was clarified that she met Ajit Pawar’s sister, who lives in the same building.

A few days prior, Sharad Pawar criticised the state government, saying, “Ajit Pawar had presented the state’s budget at least 7 to 8 times, but he never revealed popular schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana.”

When reporters asked Ajit about Senior Pawar’s criticism, he responded, “It is common for the state government to propose such initiatives. When Congress and the NCP were in power, waivers for electricity bills and farmers loans were announced.”