Sharad Pawar prepares plan to defeat ‘loyalists’ who jumped ship

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar is taking a personal interest in unseating the leaders who defected to join the Ajit Pawar faction during the last year’s split. The veteran leader is selecting candidates to challenge his former allies — Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif and Datta Bharne — whom he once mentored or backed during their difficult period in politics. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is taking personal interest in unseating the leaders who defected to join the Ajit Pawar faction during the last year’s split. (HT FILE)

According to sources in NCP (SP), Pawar is leading the candidate selection process and recruiting opposition candidates to present a tough fight against his former colleagues in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. While Bharne and Dhananjay Munde, who also jumped ship to join the Ajit camp, are younger and closer to Ajit, the others were long-time associates of Pawar senior but shifted allegiance last year.

NCP (SP) leader Amol Kolhe expressed confidence in Pawar’s continued influence, saying, “Despite defections, the workers and voters are with Pawar saheb. We saw this during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and I expect a similar atmosphere this time.”

In Kagal, where Mushrif has been elected five times, Pawar is backing Samarjeet Ghatge. Ghatge previously contested against Mushrif but narrowly lost due to a split in votes. “This time, the election will be about development, and I am confident there will be change in Kagal,” Ghatge said.

In Indapur, Pawar has lured former BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil to contest against Bharne. Patil said, “With Pawar saheb’s support, we have already won half the battle, and I am confident of our victory in the upcoming elections.”

In Gadchiroli’s Aheri constituency, Dharmrao Baba Atram’s daughter, Bhagyashree, has recently joined the Sharad Pawar camp, signalling his intent to strengthen his position there.

Pawar’s strategy is to also target Walse Patil, who represents Manchar. The senior Pawar has thrown his weight behind Devdutta Nikam, who contested against Walse Patil in the past. Local Shiv Sena members have expressed support for Nikam, noting dissatisfaction with Walse Patil’s lack of involvement in previous elections.

While Pawar hasn’t finalised a candidate against Bhujbal in Nashik’s Yeola, he began his Lok Sabha campaign there and recently met with local leaders to strengthen his foothold.

According to Yeola tehsil NCP (SP) president Vitthal Shelar, “Our party is committed to winning Yeola. Pawar saheb has strong support in this constituency.”

Pawar’s tactics extend to other regions as well, although a candidate against Dhananjay Munde remains undecided. However, the party insiders recall that during the recent Lok Sabha elections, Pawar’s support helped NCP (SP) candidate Bajrang Sonawane secure a victory in a surprising outcome.

Likely candidates fielded against defectors

Hasan Mushrif (Kagal-Kolhapur) vs Samarjeet Ghatge

Dilip Walse Patil (Manchar-Pune) vs Devdutta Nikam

Datta Bharne (Indapur-Pune) vs Harshvardhan Patil

Dharmrao Baba Atram (Aheri-Gadchiroli) vs Bhagyashree Atram

Ajit Pawar (Baramati-Pune) vs Yugendra Pawar