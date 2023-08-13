Some ‘well-wishers’ trying to persuade but won’t join hands with BJP: Sharad Pawar

A day after ‘secret’ meeting with his nephew Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar reiterated that his faction will not join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid buzz over another round of political realignment. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at an event in Solapur on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking in Solapur on Sunday, senior Pawar said that association with the BJP is not possible in accordance with the political ideology of the NCP.

“Some of my colleagues have indeed taken a different stand and efforts are being made by our ‘well-wishers’ to see change in our political line. So, they try and establish a dialogue with us. However, as a national president of NCP, I would make it clear that NCP will not join hands with the BJP,” said Pawar.

On being asked about confusion among cadre and people due to the ‘secret meeting,’ Pawar said it was not a confidential meeting. “We met at someone else’s place. How can it be a secret meeting?” he said.

The NCP founder also underlined that meeting a member of the family cannot be an issue of debate.

“Ajit is my nephew and in Pawar family, I am the eldest. So, if anyone is coming to meet the eldest person in the family or that elderly desires to meet some family member, it cannot be a topic of debate,” said Pawar.

Lasting for over three-and-a-half-hours, the meeting at Pune businessman Atul Chordia’s residence at Koregaon Park led to raised eyebrows in political circles, as Pawar is about to resume his public rallies to connect with his support base later this week in Marathwada.

Further fuelling the speculation is the fact that Jayant Patil, who is reportedly in touch with Ajit and BJP leaders for a possible switch to their side, was also present for the meeting.

On the meeting, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan had earlier said, “There is need for either of them to speak the truth.”

Meanwhile, the third meeting of the opposition coalition, INDIA, will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

According to Pawar, he along with Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, and Congress state president Nana Patole will be jointly hosting the meeting.

Pawar, Fadnavis share dias at Solapur event

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis shared dais during a programme to unveil a statue of late Ganpatrao Deshmukh, leader of Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWPI). NCP leader Jayant Patil too was present during the occasion. However, all leaders refrained from making any political remarks.

‘PM Modi’s speech in Parliament did not reflect Manipur crisis’

Sharad Pawar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to no confidence motion was political and he spoke only briefly about Manipur. According to Pawar, the Manipur issue is very important from a national perspective.

“Entire North-East is a sensitive area as it shares border with neighbouring countries like China, Myanmar and others. So far in Parliament, whenever there was discussion on issues related to North-East, all have adopted a cautious approach by not politicizing it,” said Pawar.

“Unfortunately, the PM briefly spoke on Manipur. The entire speech did not reflect on issues being faced by people. Instead, he adopted an approach by launching political attacks and this is not good for the country,” Pawar added.

