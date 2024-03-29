 Sharad Pawar to field new candidate from Satara LS constituency - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sharad Pawar to field new candidate from Satara LS constituency

ByAbhay Khairnar
Mar 30, 2024 05:02 AM IST

In Satara on Friday, Sharad Pawar conducted a meeting with party (NCP Sharadchandra Pawar) workers wherein Patil refused to contest the LS polls citing his age and health condition

As sitting member of parliament (MP) from Satara, Shrinivas Patil, has refused to contest the Lok Sabha (LS) elections due to health issues, NCP’s Sharad Pawar said he will field a new candidate from Satara in the next couple of days.

Shrinivas Patil is a former administrative officer and even served as Sikkim governor. He was district collector of Pune district. (HT PHOTO)
Shrinivas Patil is a former administrative officer and even served as Sikkim governor. He was district collector of Pune district. (HT PHOTO)

In Satara on Friday, Sharad Pawar conducted a meeting with party (NCP Sharadchandra Pawar) workers wherein Patil refused to contest the LS polls citing his age and health condition. Thereafter, Sharad Pawar announced, “Sitting MP Shrinivas Patil is not willing to contest the elections. There are three-four candidates who are willing. The party and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will discuss this and decide in the next two to three days.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sharad Pawar named the candidates willing to contest the LS polls as Shashikant Shinde, Balasaheb Patil, Sunil Mane and Satyajit Patil.

Shrinivas Patil is a former administrative officer and even served as Sikkim governor. He was district collector of Pune district. After leaving service, he joined politics and remained loyal to Sharad Pawar throughout his political career. Shrinivas Patil and Sharad Pawar have been close friends for the last many years. In the last general election, Shrinivas Patil won against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Udayan Raje Bhosale from the Satara constituency. At that time, Sharad Pawar’s public rally in the rain in Satara proved historic and drummed up huge support for Shrinivas Patil.

This time, Udayan Raje Bhosale’s BJP candidature is almost final and he has started campaigning for the LS elections. Whereas, NCP Sharadchandra Pawar has to declare a new candidate from the Satara constituency in the next few days. Meanwhile, speculation is rife that NCP Ajit Pawar has given the Satara seat to the BJP and is demanding the Nashik LS constituency in exchange. Rumour has it that NCP Sharadchandra Pawar is considering giving the Satara ticket to former chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

Asked about the Madha LS constituency which also falls in Satara district, Sharad Pawar told media persons, “I proposed to give this seat to the Dhangar community. But the situation changed and the MVA will now take a decision about Madha very soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Sharad Pawar to field new candidate from Satara LS constituency
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On