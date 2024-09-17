Sharad Pawar urges Eknath Shinde to address jobseekers’ concerns

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar has called on Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde to urgently address the concerns of jobseekers, emphasising delays in competitive exams and government appointments. Pawar has urged the CM to hold a meeting on the matter before the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly elections comes into force, according to his post on social media on Monday. Pawar has written to Shinde noting that over 32 lakh students are preparing for competitive exams, with their primary expectation being timely exams and appointments. (HT FILE)

Pawar has written to Shinde noting that over 32 lakh students are preparing for competitive exams, with their primary expectation being timely exams and appointments. However, “delays in placements, pending exam advertisements, and postponed exam dates” have caused significant frustration among the students, Pawar wrote.

Pawar highlighted five major concerns: the lack of new dates for state service exams postponed in August 2024 due to a clash with the IBPS exam; the absence of announcements for group B and group C exams usually held in April or May; delayed placements of successful candidates from state service, agricultural service, and police sub-inspector exams; ongoing court cases over 7,000 clerk posts; and vacant professor positions across the state.

Pawar also expressed frustration at his unsuccessful attempts to meet the CM. “I have been trying to seek your time to discuss these rightful demands of students for some time now, but it has not been granted,” he wrote. Pawar further noted that despite student agitations, the issue remains unresolved and expressed hope that Shinde will soon convene a meeting to address the concerns of job aspirants.

Earlier on August 22, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had postponed the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination scheduled to be held on August 25 amid protests by aspirants seeking change of dates among other demands.

The protest had taken a political turn with Pawar issuing an ultimatum to join the agitation if the government failed to make its stand clear on the matter. Other party leaders, including Rohit Pawar and Supriya Sule, had also visited the protest site at Navi Peth.