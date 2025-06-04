Search Search
Shashank Hagawane, mother arrested in cheating case

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 04, 2025 07:54 AM IST

Mahalunge MIDC Police arrested Shashank and Lata Hagawane for cheating and arms-related charges after Vaishnavi's suicide linked to dowry demands.

The Mahalunge MIDC Police on Wednesday took into custody Shashank Rajendra Hagawane and Lata Rajendra Hagawane, the husband and mother-in-law of Vaishnavi and accused in a cheating and arms-related case, from Yerawada Central Jail through a production warrant issued by court.

According to the police, both were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Khed, following their formal arrest. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, both were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Khed, following their formal arrest.

A case was filed against the duo at Mahalunge Police Station on Thursday.

Vaishnavi allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws’ house in Pune district on May 16, with her family accusing the in-laws of torture over dowry demands.

According to the police, both were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Khed, following their formal arrest. During the hearing, the police requested custody remand to further investigate their involvement in the alleged offences. The court granted police custody remand till June 6, 2025.

Complaint Prashant Yelwande, who lodged the FIR, stated that Lata and Shashank bought JCB machines worth 24 lakh from him, paying an advance of 5 lakh. However, it was later found that the machines still had unpaid EMIs of 19 lakh with IndusInd Bank, which the Hagawanes were supposed to pay at 50,000 per month.

Due to non-payment, the bank seized the JCBs in 2024, the complaint stated. Yelwande in his complaint said that when he demanded his money back, the Hagawanes threatened him with a gun.

Mahalunge Police Station filed a case under Sections 420, 406, 34 of the IPC and Sections 30 of the Arms Act.

Follow Us On