Shikrapur police detain minor for molesting 3-yr-old girl

ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 27, 2024 08:18 AM IST

The mother of the victim lodged a complaint at the Shikrapur police station and the boy has been sent to a rehabilitation home

A three-year-old girl was molested by a minor boy in Shikrapur on September 24 and a case has been registered against the fourteen-year-old minor accused on Wednesday, said police.

A case under POCSO Act has been lodged against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A case under POCSO Act has been lodged against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The boy gained entry to the house of the girl when her mother was out of the house. He physically abused and molested her.

As soon as the mother of the girl came to the house, the boy started running away which prompted the mother to suspect that sinister thing had happened, police said.

The mother of the victim lodged a complaint at the Shikrapur police station and the boy has been sent to a rehabilitation home.

Police inspector Deepratna Gaikwad said, “A case under POCSO Act has been lodged against the accused.”

