 Shiv Sena Solapur dist head booked in extortion case - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
Shiv Sena Solapur dist head booked in extortion case

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 04, 2024 06:18 AM IST

The police complaint was filed by Akash Kanade, who is a contractor working with Solapur Municipal Corporation

Manish Kalje, the head of Shiv Sena’s (Shinde faction) Solapur district unit, has been booked under charges of extortion by Solapur police for an incident that took place on July 2.

The police complaint was filed by Akash Kanade, who is a contractor working with Solapur Municipal Corporation. According to Kanade, he had filed a tender for drainage line work on Solapur-Akkalkot road. Kanade alleged that to get a work order, the accused demanded a 15 % commission on a work order of 76 lakh.

On 2 July, the victim and his driver went to a junior engineer of the municipal corporation’s office to ask about the work order process. At that time, the accused was also present at the office, and he slapped the victim over the refusal of his alleged deal.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, a case has been filed against the accused at Sadar Bazar Police Station under sections 308(3),115(2),351(2), 3(5) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) and further investigation is going on.

Pune
