Shiv Sena UBT leader Vasant More, others booked for illegal protest at Katraj Chowk

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 29, 2025 05:46 AM IST

Police have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) city leader and former corporator Vasant More and at least 30 party workers for staging a protest at Katraj Chowk in violation of prohibitory orders.

A case was filed at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station for organizing the protest despite the prohibitory regulations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the complaint filed by police constable Sunil Hanwat, the protest took place on Friday around noon under the leadership of More when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader MLC Yogesh Tilekar had come to inspect the site.

Protesters, including local party workers Pratik Koditkar, Nitin Jagtap, Omkar Bhosale, Aniket Khirid and others, gathered at Katraj Chowk holding banners demanding road repairs on the Katraj-Kondhwa stretch and calling out Tilekar to stop what they described as mere “publicity stunts.”

