Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Shivaji Maharaj’s 12 forts to be replicated at Ganesh pandal

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 04:04 am IST

Along with the replicas, an audio-visual presentation narrating their history will be displayed for devotees

This year, the Shanivar Peth Mehunkpura Public Ganeshotsav Mandal Trust is set to unveil replicas of 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which were recently designated as United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites.

The mandal has organised a series of lectures by renowned historians between August 30 and September 3. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
“Along with the replicas, an audio-visual presentation narrating their history will be displayed for devotees and visitors during the Ganesh festival,” said Sachin Shinde, president of the mandal, during a press conference in the city on Monday.

To further enrich the cultural experience, the mandal has organised a series of lectures by renowned historians between August 30 and September 3. The lectures will be held daily from 8 to 9 pm and will provide deeper insights into the legacy of these forts and Shivaji Maharaj’s contributions to history.

“Established in 1896, the Shanivar Peth Mehunkpura Ganesh Mandal is celebrating its 130th year. For decades, it has upheld a tradition of presenting thematic decorations and exhibits based on national, social, scientific, and historical subjects. This year, continuing the legacy, replicas of forts including Shivneri, Rajgad, Lohgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Salher, Sindhudurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi, Suvarnadurg, Gingee, and Raigad are being created,” said Shinde.

The mandal has also made efforts to connect with local schools to encourage students to visit the exhibition and learn about Shivaji Maharaj’s history.

