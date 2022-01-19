Shivane-Kharadi road pending for 10 years, PMC claims to complete construction in 6 months

PUNE The Shivane to Kharadi road which was proposed in 2011 has not yet been completed, however, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday claimed that it will complete the work in the next six months. The land acquisition for this project is pending.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar, who has been following the progress of this project has raised several questions and also blamed the administration for delaying the project.

According to Khardekar, the PMC road department in a letter to him claimed that the work will be completed in the next six months. The civic body however, kept mum on the land acquisition. “The DP road which is passing from Rajaram Bridge to Mhatre Bridge is encroached. Despite filing a complaint, the PMC has not taken any action.”

PMC road department head V J Kulkarni mentioned in the letter that the administration has taken a six-month extension for completing this road. Considering this, the civic body did not allow any work at the properties falling on this road’s allignment.

This road was planned in 2011. Earlier it was elevated and along the riverside. According to officials, the road is being constructed to reduce the distance between Ahmednagar road and Kothrud.

Even the length of the road at some places has been marked as 24 metre and at some sections it is 36 metres blamed Khardekar.

-Out of the total 17.10km road length, the PMC needs to acquire land for more than 2km so while the original deadline has been extended once till December 2021, it will have to be extended again in view of the current situation.

-The project cost was ₹363 crore, with the corporation having paid ₹228 crore to the contractor till September 2021. However, the project cost has escalated by ₹41.50 crore because of land acquisition.