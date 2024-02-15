 Shivneri carrying 26 passengers hits truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Shivneri carrying 26 passengers hits truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Shivneri carrying 26 passengers hits truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

ByNadeem Inamdar
Feb 15, 2024 09:20 PM IST

A major traffic jam was reported on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway after a Shivneri bus hit a cargo truck at a sharp incline around 94 km from Kiwale exit Wednesday afternoon. Some of the around 26 passengers on board the bus suffered minor injuries, according to the police.

The highway state police and Ravet police removed the damaged vehicle and resumed traffic on the route. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the rural police, the state transport (ST) bus ferrying passengers from Thane to Swargate hit the truck loaded with plastic goods plying to Sangli.

The steep slope led to the bus driver losing control of the wheels, resulting in the crash. After the incident, the Pune lane of the expressway witnessed traffic congestion. The highway state police and Ravet police removed the damaged vehicle and resumed traffic on the route.

Amarnath Waghmode, incharge, Ravet Police Station, said, “We have registered an accident case under sections of Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) and sections of rash and negligent driving.”

