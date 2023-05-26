Shivshahi bus crashes into tree on Sangamwadi bridge, none injured

A Shivshahi bus collided with a tree on the side of the footpath due to brake failure and was heavily damaged on Friday. There were 25 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident, said police. Since the Shivshahi bus was introduced by the government, there have been regular reports of accidents. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The bus was on its way to Bhusawal from Pimpri-Chinchwad when its brakes failed on the Sangamwadi bridge leading to the accident. However, no passenger was injured in the accident.

On Sangamwadi bridge, the driver realised that the brakes had failed and he subsequently lost control due to the sudden technical snag. Since there were many vehicles both along and ahead of the bus, he tried to manoeuvre the bus in such a way that it did not collide with the other vehicles. While he tried to stop the bus, it collided with a nearby tree, police said.

Since the Shivshahi bus was introduced by the government, there have been regular reports of accidents. According to data provided by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), from June 2017 to October 2019, Shiv Shahi buses were involved in 550 accidents across the state.

Accidents involving Shivshahi buses

April 26, 2023: One person was killed and 23 injured involving a Shivshahi bus near Karnala Bird Sanctuary on Mumbai-Goa highway

October 17, 2022: Six people were injured after a Shiv Shahi bus hit six cars and three motorcycles on the Sutarwadi bridge near Pashan lake on the Katraj-Dehu road bypass

September 9, 2022: An accident involving a Shivshahi bus and a container truck near Hotel Sonai on Saswad road left six persons injured.