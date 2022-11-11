Shop owners, residents blame PCB for encroachment of arterial roads by hawkers

An unprecedented rise in the number of hawkers on MG road, East street, Taboot street and the adjoining areas has not only taken a toll on the movement of traffic but also led to loss of business for the taxpaying shopkeepers whose shops line these arterial roads. So much so that residents, visitors and shopkeepers have jointly complained that the board administration has failed to thwart the mushrooming of illegal hawkers and remains a mute spectator to them, leading to traffic congestion, high-handedness and breakdown of both cantonment and police rules on the streets.

A visit to MG road, East street, Aurora towers and Taboot street revealed that an organised hawkers’ group had taken over the area in the evening without fear from the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) or Cantonment police. The hawkers were seen selling their wares including readymade garments, food items, toys, fruits and juices leading to traffic jams. A large number of pushcarts were found parked in the two- and four- wheeler parking facility on M G road.

Suresh Soni, a member of the Pune Camp Merchants’ Association, said, “There was a time when hawkers were evicted from M G road and rehabilitated at Fashion street. Today, the number of illegal hawkers is double the number that was prevalent when Fashion street came into existence. Iron pushcarts are being parked inside parking spaces for the public, leading to traffic jams. Also, there is a threat to the lives of children, the elderly and women when hawkers owning these pushcarts run for cover during anti-encroachment and police raids.”

Anjana Palsule, a resident, said, “It is a complete failure of the board as it does not want to do anything for the betterment of the cantonment residents.The roads are in bad condition and all other roads and alleys have been taken over by hawkers. The anti-encroachment squad is defunct and is seen buckling under pressure from the hawkers’ groups. Drastic action is needed as some roads have been occupied by hawkers supported by former elected members who are profiting from public land while causing inconvenience to the citizens.”

However, PCB CEO Subrat Pal said, “We will take strict action against violators. Periodic action is taken by the board to control unauthorised vendors.”

