dheeraj.bengrut@htlive.com Short supply pushes Mango prices up in Pune markets

PUNE: With the demand for mangoes having risen ahead of the Hindu festival of Akshay Tritiya even as supply is noticeably lower than last year according to traders, prices of the fruit have increased in Pune markets.

Traditionally, many Maharashtrian households begin consuming mangoes only after first offering the fruit to deities and ancestors on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. With Akshay Tritiya round-the-corner, fresh mango varieties have started arriving at Pune’s Market Yard but the fruit is in short supply this year largely due to unseasonal rains across the Konkan belt over the past few months that disrupted flowering and reduced overall yield. While the inflow of mangoes is expected to improve over the next couple of weeks, the combination of festive demand and current limited supply has already pushed prices upward. So much so that wholesale markets across Pune have recorded a 15 to 25% increase in mango prices over the past week, with retailers at key locations reporting that rates are unlikely to fall in the immediate aftermath of the festival.

According to traders dealing in popular varieties such as Alphonso (Hapus), Payari, and Kesar at Market Yard, the situation is tight but expected to stabilise soon. A mango farmer Madhu Joglekar from Devgad said, “This year has been very difficult for us. Untimely rain during the flowering stage damaged a large portion of the crop. In some orchards, nearly 30 to 40% of the yield was lost. We had to spend more on maintenance and protection, but the output is still lower. Whatever produce we are sending to markets like Pune is limited, and that is directly affecting prices.”

Whereas a trader at Market Yard, Rajesh Mhanlunge, said, “Compared to last year, arrivals are definitely lower at this point. Last year before Akshay Tritiya, nearly 200 to 300 trucks would arrive at the market daily. This time however, the number has come down to half. Usually by this time, the market sees a steady inflow of Alphonso and Kesar but this season, volumes are lower. Demand has already picked up because of Akshay Tritiya and naturally, prices have gone up by around 20%. For good quality and size mangoes, the rates are up to ₹1,500 to Rs2,000 per dozen. We expect better arrivals in the next 10 to 15 days, which should help stabilise the rates.”

Consumers however are feeling the pinch. Pune-based homemaker Shardul Anekar said, “Mangoes are a must in our home after Akshay Tritiya but this year, prices are much higher than usual. We are buying in smaller quantities for now. Hopefully, prices will come down soon because it doesn’t feel like summer without mangoes on the table.”